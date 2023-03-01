STERIS (NYSE:STE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $188.03. The company had a trading volume of 958,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -648.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $187.41.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

