Stephen A. Vintz Sells 7,121 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 7,121 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $306,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. 733,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,647. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

