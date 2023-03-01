Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Stelmine Canada Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
