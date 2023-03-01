Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.36

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 1463184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

