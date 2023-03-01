Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $118.90 million and $7.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00218978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,695.66 or 0.99983012 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03032256 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $22,770,654.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

