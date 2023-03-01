SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 161,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 70,233 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.49.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,476,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $10,130,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 323,187 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 437,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

