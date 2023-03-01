SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 161,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 70,233 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.49.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
