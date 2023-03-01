SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 1,669.8% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

SPYR stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 986,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,020. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

