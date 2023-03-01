SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
SWTX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 179,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,704. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics
In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
See Also
