SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

SWTX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 179,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,704. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

