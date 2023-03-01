Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 252,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,794. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

