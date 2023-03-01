SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 2,610,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.