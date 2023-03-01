SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

