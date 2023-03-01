Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 151000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

