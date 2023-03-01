Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 2.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.66 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 203,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

Sosandar Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.17.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

