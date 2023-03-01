Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMPNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 31,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Sompo has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

