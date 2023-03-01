Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Up 2.5%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.26.

Soitec Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

