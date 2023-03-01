Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 10.38% of Sohu.com worth $56,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Sohu.com Profile

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

See Also

