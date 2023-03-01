Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,307.33.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

