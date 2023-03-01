Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Shares of SNN stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
