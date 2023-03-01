Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $48.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 254,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,423. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.