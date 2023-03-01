Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

