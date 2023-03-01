SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,891,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of SLM worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 596,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $9,182,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 617,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,640. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

