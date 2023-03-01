SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $205.03 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $205.03 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

