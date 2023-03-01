Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 6,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.