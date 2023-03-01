Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 6,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.