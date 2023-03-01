Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,939,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the January 31st total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,674.5 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SBMFF stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
