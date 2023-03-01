Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Sims stock remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

