Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WINR remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,557. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

