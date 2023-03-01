Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WINR remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,557. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
