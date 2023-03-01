Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
Silvergate Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142,012. The company has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
