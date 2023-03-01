Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SGHLW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 10,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

