Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) were up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 153,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 140,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

