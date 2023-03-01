Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Decreases By 50.0%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vystar Stock Down 2.3 %

VYST stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Vystar has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Vystar

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

