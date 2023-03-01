Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Decreases By 50.0%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vystar Stock Down 2.3 %
VYST stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Vystar has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Vystar
