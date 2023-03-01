Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Decreases By 64.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VONOY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,825. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

