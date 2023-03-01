Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Decreases By 94.3%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,881. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hong Kong and China Gas

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

