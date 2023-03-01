Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Drops By 99.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,873,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Starfleet Innotech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Starfleet Innotech

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

