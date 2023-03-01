Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Drops By 99.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,873,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Starfleet Innotech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Starfleet Innotech
