Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Declines By 49.0%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

