Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 44.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 31,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,894. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 464,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 423,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.