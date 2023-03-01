Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 44.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 31,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,894. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
