Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rises By 86.1%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

MBCN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.