Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Grows By 228.6%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. IX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

