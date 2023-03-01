Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 85.7%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (ICHBF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.