Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 85.7%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

