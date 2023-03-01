Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Rises By 262.5%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HAVN Life Sciences Trading Down 13.8 %
Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
About HAVN Life Sciences
