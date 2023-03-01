Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Drops By 99.8%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF stock remained flat at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Greggs has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 3,200 ($38.61) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

