Short Interest in Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Decreases By 75.0%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

