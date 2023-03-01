Short Interest in Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Decreases By 75.0%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.98.
About Greencore Group
