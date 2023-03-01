Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Drops By 75.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EDUT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.77% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

