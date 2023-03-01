Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Drops By 75.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Education ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
EDUT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Education ETF (EDUT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.