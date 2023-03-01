Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Grows By 65.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flora Growth Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 353,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

