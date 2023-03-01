Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declines By 86.8%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000.

Shares of FYC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $70.57.

