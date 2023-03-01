Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Increases By 585.5%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 585.5% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 559,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

