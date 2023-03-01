Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 219.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of FJP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 11,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
