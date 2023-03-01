Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 219.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FJP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 11,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FJP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

