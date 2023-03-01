Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 131.4%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the January 31st total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

Featured Stories

