Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Declines By 71.1%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,482. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

