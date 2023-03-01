Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Decreases By 50.5%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 42,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,974. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

