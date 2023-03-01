Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Drops By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
