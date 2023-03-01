Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Expands By 400.0%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 63,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

